The Cowichan Valley Basket Society announced a new multiphase plan to help meet the growing needs of the community.
They say that over the past 18 months there has been a 200% rise in monthly food hamper distributions.
CVBS says that despite maximizing their current space, they need more room to meet this demand.
Currently their main building houses offices, a kitchen and dining room where they serve hot meals six days a week. The adjacent building is used to help guests select food for hampers.
The plan will be broken into three phases, phase one will see the connection of their two existing buildings, phase two involves constructing a 3,000 square foot hamper store and storage space.
The third phase will see the current dining and kitchen areas revamped.
The CVBS hopes to raise $950,000 to cover the expansion costs.