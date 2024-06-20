Subscribe to Local News
15-month jail sentence handed down to Duncan man for stealing a backpack
Cowichan Valley

15-month jail sentence handed down to Duncan man for stealing a backpack

By Nathan Maley
Photo Credit: Nathan Maley, Vista Radio Staff

A 26-year-old man in Duncan has been handed a jail sentence lasting over a year. 

Rylan McLeod was convicted and received 15 months in jail, and a three-year probation for stealing a backpack inside a local Duncan school. 

Media relations officer Cst. Julie Miller said the officer who arrived on scene had a prior connection to the area making it an easy arrest. 

“North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officer arrived on scene, obtained an image of the suspect, and from his experience working in the area was able to quickly locate him and take him into custody.” 

On March 8, 2024, police were called to the school after Mcleod was witnessed inside the school with the student’s backpack in hand. 

Teachers at the school followed him out and a parent stopped him and got the bag back. 

