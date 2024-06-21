Mackie Dam has been abandoned for years, and in 2023 BC Dam Safety recommended removing it as the best option for public safety.

Planning is already underway, and the town says that removal will begin in late July or early August with completion slated for early fall of this year.

Trails around the area of the dam will be closed during that time and some trees may be removed for access.

The town became the owner of the dam at some point in the last 70 years after it was built by the Wellington Collieries Company.

Once the dam is removed natural sediment will be used repair any construction disturbances and fish barriers would be replaced with pools.

The town has budgeted just over $1,000,000 for the project and the funds are coming from a grant from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

If you’re interested in submitting feedback you can email the town before July 2 at [email protected].