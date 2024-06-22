The city is looking for someone with design experience to help beautify Duncan.

The City of Duncan is currently accepting applications for their Advisory Design Panel.

According to their website, applicants will be looked at if they qualify and they’re also accepting applications until the position is filled.

The city says qualified applicants should be a member of the Urban Development Institue, or a land development economist, also a person with recognized qualifications in sustainable building or community design.

For more information on the position, or to submit an application visit the city’s website or call at 250-746-6126.