Amendments to a CVRD bylaw will remove barriers for homeowners to develop more suites in all Electoral Areas.

According to the district, the province provided direction to local governments in BC to remove boundaries which would eliminate any minimum site [land] area requirements for an attached suite, owner occupancy of dwelling requirements, and remove special regulations concerning the access to the suite.

Legislation increasing access to detached suites has already been adopted for Electoral Areas B, D, F, and G.

Electoral Areas A and C are expected to adopt similar bylaw amendments by the end of June.

The amendments would also allow for detached suites on agricultural land and reserve land.

Chair of the CVRD electoral services committee Ian Morrison says these changes are needed to help build more homes and access to housing across the region.

“Housing is one of the most pressing issues facing our region,” he says. “This new legislation comes as a welcome tool to provide property owners in the Cowichan region greater flexibility to add a suite to their home.

“Whether it’s to accommodate aging parents, adult children, or simply generate additional income, adding rental units to our housing stock is direly needed.”

For more information visit the CVRD’s website.