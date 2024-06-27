After weeks of silence, the CVRD has finally shared what’s happening with the World’s Largest Hockey Stick (WLHS) and Puck.

The stick and puck, constructed for Expo 1986 in Vancouver, have reached the end of their serviceable life after 35 years in front of the Cowichan Community Centre.

Last summer, the CVRD asked the public what they thought should be done with the stick, and most who responded said they did not support replacing it.

The Cowichan Core Recreation Commission (CCRC) decided to move ahead with decommissioning the stick and put out a call for someone, or an organization to purchase it.

According to the CVRD, there were multiple proposals and after evaluating them all, the CRCC transferred ownership to Genuine Collectables Inc (GCI).

GCI is a local company based in Shawnigan Lake and they plan to take down the stick and upcycle it into “unique authenticated collectables” and sell them to the public.

GCI says that a portion of the sales will be donated to local sporting organizations and will be removed at no cost to the CVRD.

The CVRD will work with GCI in the coming weeks to remove the stick and puck before it’s transferred to Maxwell’s Auto Parts in Cobble Hill.