An emphasis on investing in clean, green technology has a Vancouver Island based business getting more than $3 million to power green transportation.

An announcement by the minister of emergency preparedness and for pacific economic development agency of Canada Harjit Sajjan announced $3.1 million in Nanaimo today to help develop solutions to global environmental challenges and according to a media release, VMAC (Vehicle Mounted Air Compressors) has done just that.

The company is allowing for more sustainable transportation options and contributing to a resilient competitive local economy by using patented technology to compress air, which according to the release, will be used to power commercial vehicle parts such as air brakes.

The funding is through PacificCan business scale-up and productivity program and will be used to expand VMAC’s facility, install new machines, add jobs, and implement a marketing plan to meet the growing need for net-zero emission commercial vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Sajjan says the investment will help build the economy while creating a cleaner future.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates PacificCan’s commitment to nurturing businesses, fostering their growth here at home, and helping them compete globally,” he says. “This investment will give VMAC the resources it needs to meet demands for its innovations and create good quality jobs here in BC.”

VMAC president and CEO Brent Johnson says he echoes Sajjan’s response and this will allow them [VMAC] to stay competitive and meet the growing demand of industry, not just in Canada but around the world.

“This support allows us to expand into new markets and grow exports, create new manufacturing jobs, invest in innovative technology and equipment,” he says. “As a global leader in compressed air innovation, VMAC’s new business venture is helping the world transition to a zero-emissions future.”