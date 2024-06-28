A partnership with Central Vancouver Island Crime Stoppers has RCMP working to help increase awareness around catalytic converter theft and the impacts it has throughout the region.

According to RCMP, catalytic converter thefts increased across BC by 89 per cent from 2017, and statistics show there were 6,143 converters stolen across the province, costing over $8 million to replace them.

To reduce the amount of thefts, and the cost to vehicle owners to replace one converter, Nanaimo RCMP reserve constable Gary O’Brien says vehicle owners should take advantage of a free etching session being held next month.

“Marking or engraving catalytic converters is a proven technique in reducing the chances of having these items stolen,” he says.

- Advertisement -

O’Brien says bringing awareness of how this impacts everyone from policing, insurance, to drivers is a huge deal and this is a preventative measure to make sure an impact is made across the province.

“Replacing a stolen catalytic converter can be costly with a price range from $800 to $4,000,” he says. “Crime Stoppers recognizes education and prevention are important, but so is identifying and holding those responsible who are involved in this alarming trend.”

A free event is scheduled in Nanaimo on July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Auto Check Automotive, on Bowen Road, where technicians will engrave the converters for free while you wait and should take only 20 minutes.