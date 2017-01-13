The body of a man was located by tug boat operators early yesterday morning in Cowichan Bay.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say a tug boat crew was transferring a log boom to a new crew at Separation Point when a member saw an older male body in the water. Since the nature of the accident was unknown, Corporal Krista Hobday says a number of emergency responders attended the scene.

Hobday says the death does not appear suspicious, but investigations will continue. RCMP do not know how long the body may have been in the water, but believe the man may have come from somewhere between Chemainus and Cowichan Bay.

The male has been transported to Nanaimo for identification.