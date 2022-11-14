Stuff the Truck

It is with great excitement to share the news that 89.7 Juice FM will be returning to Save on Foods in Duncan for our Annual Stuff The Truck event December 5th – December 9th, and we’re bringing back our Pallet Challenge!

Last year our COWICHAN FIGHTS HUNGER event was a massive success! Along with the Cowichan Basket Society, we are thrilled to once again include Nourish Cowichan and the Hiiye’yu Lelum/House of Friendship.

Stuff the Truck is Juice FM’s week to give back to the Cowichan Valley and use the power of radio to raise food and cash donations benefiting our local food banks and charities in Duncan, Chemainus, Lake Cowichan, Crofton, and Ladysmith. Last year our generous donors purchased 538 PALLETS, smashing previous records. We were absolutely blown away! With our community’s support the shelves were stocked for the year!

This year we want to ensure they stay filled so we’re opening up our Pallet Challenge early to anyone that wants to get in on the action ahead of December! Oh, and did we mention we want to tell the Cowichan Valley YOU’RE involved? That’s right we’re amping up our airwaves in November with all our early birds who purchase a pallet now with jock talk, name mentions, social media, and we’ll add your logo (or name) to our website for Stuff The Truck! Like last year, we invite you down to Save On Foods anytime from December 5th – December 9th to have your picture taken with the pallet for our social media (Facebook & Instagram).

What is the Pallet Challenge?

Great question! Jeff and his team at Save On Foods have created a pallet of ‘most used’ items. These items can include flour, toilet paper, powdered milk, canned goods, toiletries etc…basic household items that some families struggle to afford. All of these goods are packed onto a pallet, which when fully loaded weighs 1,000lbs!

Businesses, local organizations, and private donors are invited to step up to accept our Pallet Challenge and purchase a pallet (or more) at a cost of $500 per pallet. You can even challenge your friends or other businesses! We’ve attached a Payment Form if you wish to donate. Please fill out and return to Julie Winter at Juice FM [email protected] If you wish to use the Payment Form, you can download it here.

If you wish to donate, please contact us or fill out this form and we’ll contact you.