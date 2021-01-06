The CVRD has lifted the evacuation alert for low-lying areas near the Cowichan River estuary near Cowichan Bay.

The alert went into effect yesterday, as rivers and streams swelled because of heavy rain in Area D.

The cancellation affects Tzouhalem Road, along with Samuel Road, Westcan Terminal Road, and Lochmanetz Road in Cowichan Bay.

Regional District Chair Aaron Stone said staff continues monitoring flood conditions throughout the region.