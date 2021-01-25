People have been felling and stealing timber from the Quarry property on Thain Road in Cobble Hill.

In a social media post, South Cowichan Community Policing said the property owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

RCMP say this is no small task since the timber would weigh thousands of pounds, and require a lot of equipment.

The public is asked to be mindful in the area, and if they’re aware of something like this happening, to call the detachment at 250-743-5514.