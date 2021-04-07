The Canadian Red Cross is looking to fill paid positions on Southern Vancouver Island for support work at vaccination clinics.

The organization says it’s looking for caring and compassionate individuals to support the response to COVID-19.

“At the request of provincial and local health authorities in British Columbia, we are preparing to provide non-clinical support to vaccination clinics. There are a variety of volunteer and paid positions available.”

The Red Cross says it needs people for temporary paid support jobs in Duncan, Nanaimo, Langford and Victoria.

The positions are Emergency Care Workers, Site Managers, Deputy Operations Managers.

The pay ranges from 26-dollars per hour up to 38-dollars per hour, depending on the position.

If you are interested visit our website for a link to find job descriptions and other information.