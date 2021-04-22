The province is examining using periodic road checks near B.C. Ferries terminals to discourage recreational travel.

It says they would be like the usual winter holiday ‘Counterattack’ anti-drinking and driving campaign, and set up at places like BC Ferries or on Highway 1 leaving the Lower Mainland.

“There will be no random individual stops,” the province added in an emailed statement to Vista Radio.

“The police will be waiting for the Emergency Program Act order – and any associated guidelines – to inform next steps.”

“It is unfortunate that we must enforce a travel ban, but it is necessary for the health and safety of everyone. Most British Columbians know they have a part to play in helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 and I am sure they will adhere to the new rules and stay in their region,” Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in the statement.

“We’ll also be focused on making sure these new orders do not unfairly impact racialized communities, and we’ll be taking steps to make sure we get this right.

“Our intention is to discourage recreational and leisure travel – not punish people – and we are not interested in disrupting commuters and people going about their lives. At this time, the details of the order are still being finalized, and I’ll have more to say later in the week.”