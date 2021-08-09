The Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) released their second report for Sunday just before 6pm on Sunday. In it they say there has been no change in the status of the fire.

The fire remains considered “Out of Control” by BC Wildfire Service and also remains at the same size it has been since Friday evening – 32 hectares.

The State of Local Emergency remains in place and will stay in place for a significant area surrounding the fire until this Friday – if not extended beforehand. You can find a map of the affected area here. No additional evacuation alerts or orders have been issued at this time.

The CVRD says they will continue to monitor the situation with their Regional Emergency Operations Centre in cooperation with the Municipality of North Cowichan and the Halalt First Nation.

For more information, residents are being directed to the BC Wildfire Dashboard or to download the Cowichan Alert app.