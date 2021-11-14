Ahead of the Holiday season, Juice FM is holding a “Pallet Challenge” which encourages local organizations and private donors to purchase a pallet of supplies for local food banks and charities across the Cowichan Valley.

Last year 528 pallets were purchased for the cause with each pallet weighing one thousand pounds. Which was a significant uptick from 189 pallets purchased in 2019. Pallets are sold at a cost of five hundred dollars per.

Each pallet is loaded with items that families struggle to afford, including non-perishable food items like flour, powdered milk, and canned goods, as well as other household goods like toiletries.

The station is also holding its annual “Stuff the Truck” event, running from November 29 to December 3rd. The event gathers food and cash donations benefiting local food banks and charities in Duncan, Chemainus, Lake Cowichan, Crofton, and Ladysmith.

The pallet challenge is open now for businesses and private donors. Anyone who buys before December will be getting a shoutout on air, social media, or the website. Logos and names will be added to our website. You can head over to Save On Foods at any time during the Stuff the Truck event to get your picture taken with the pallet.

More information and a form to donate to either challenge can be found here.