A man wanted on child pornography charges from Quebec has been apprehended on Vancouver Island.

Jimmy Pieschke had pled guilty to several child pornography-related offenses, including “making child pornography,” but failed to appear in court.

Police put out a call for help from the public in February after the 39-year-old was spotted on Salt Spring Island.

On Wednesday, they received a report that Pieschke had been seen in Parksville and frontline officers sprung into action.

They apprehended Pieschke who is now in custody and waiting to be escorted to Quebec to appear in court.