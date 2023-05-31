To cut down on visits to a doctor’s office, the B.C. government is letting pharmacists assess and treat residents for minor ailments like pink eye or skin rashes.

Pharmacists can start prescribing and renewing medications on June 1.

The announcement was originally made on Sept. 29 but is now coming into effect.

Provincial officials said it help speed up the process of getting needed prescriptions.

Pharmacists will also be able to prescribe different types of contraception.

The service will be free to all B.C. residents with a Personal Health Number.

Provincial officials said some pharmacies may not be equipped to prescribe all conditions right away.

A full list of ailments they will be allowed to treat can be found using the link below.

MORE: Minor ailments (B.C. government)