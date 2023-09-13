This weekend, the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society is hosting a bike race, but unlike the BC Bike race that happened a few months ago, riders in this race are missing a crucial piece of equipment.

“So we’re doing a fundraiser slash get-together slash great time event. You gotta roll up. We’ll be set up with a tent up top. Taking your chains off and you gotta race down as fast as you can without your chain,” says Matt Grossnickle, owner of Cycle Therapy, about the Chainless Bike Race happening this Friday on Mount Tzouhalem.

He says the race is on the ‘world class’ Double D trail, where spectators can catch the action.

All proceeds from the event will go to the CTSS, which maintains many hiking and biking trails around the Valley.

A link to sign up for the race can be found on the CTSS Facebook page.