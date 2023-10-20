Coroner Carolyn Maxwell will preside over an inquest next month in Nanaimo, to determine exactly what happened in the death of Aaron Lee Prince.

The death of 35-year-old Prince was reported to the BC Coroner’s Service on Oct. 12 of 2017 and, according to a media release, an inquest is mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

The inquest will be heard by a jury which will have the chance to make recommendations for preventing deaths under similar circumstances, ensure public confidence, and determine the facts surrounding Prince’s death.

The inquest is scheduled to take place at the Nanaimo Law Courts, at 35 Front Street, at 9:30 a.m. and will be open to the public.