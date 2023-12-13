A cold weather emergency shelter will open tonight at the Cowichan Community Centre for 12 hours beginning at 9pm.

With overnight temperatures expected to fall below 2 degrees Celsius, the Heritage Hall on the second floor of the centre will serve as the warming centre space.

It has a capacity for 20 people, based on staff ratios determined by the Lookout Housing and Health Society, which will manage the centre.

Emergency Management Cowichan has a 20-foot storage container available for users to store excess personal belongings during their stay at the centre.

The CVRD says there are security measures to ensure there is no access from Heritage Hall to the rest of the building.

- Advertisement -

The RCMP will also have an increased presence at the site.

The Heritage Hall will be used as needed until the end of March and is intended to supplement other overnight shelters available to unhoused people.

The emergency warming centre will be activated when temperatures fall to 2 degrees Celsius or below, along with adverse weather conditions such as wind, rain, or snow.