The Village supportive housing project in Duncan has secured more funding from the Province and will keep operating until 2027.

“The Village has been a tremendous success in Duncan, and we are proud to help ensure its residents can continue to stay in their homes, while we work to open more permanent housing in the community,” said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.

This funding comes through a new program called HEARTH which provides emergency housing and shelter options to people living in encampments or public spaces.

Residents of the Village eventually move to more permanent housing.

The Village in its current form was preceded by a pilot project at a different site started by the Cowichan Housing Association.

- Advertisement -

“What began as a pandemic response has grown into a culturally safe wellness and recovery model. This site fills an essential gap in the continuum of housing and the city is pleased to receive continued support from the Province,” said Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples.

The Village comprises 34 individual sleeping units on Trunk Road and is operated by Lookout Housing.