BC Hydro says roughly another 20,000 residents across the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island woke up this morning to no power.

This is the second time inside of a week the lights have gone out due to winter weather and manager for community relations on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Ted Olynyk says this time the outages are more widespread.

“Majority of those have been on Vancouver Island, Sechelt and the Powell River area,” he says.

Olynyk estimates there are currently 2,600 people in Sechelt without power, 300 in Powell River and another 1,600 in the Courtenay area with the rest focused from Gabriola Island, the Gulf Islands, Duncan, Cowichan Bay to Cordova Bay.

The Duncan area is estimated to have approximately 2,400 outages, with Gabriola Island having over 180.

- Advertisement -

Olynyk says they are hoping to have everyone operational soon, but conditions from the last storm have compounded the situation.

“We’re hoping to have everyone on by suppertime,” he says. “It always depends on access to the areas where the outage is. The more remote areas haven’t been plowed yet, so it’s making it challenging for our crews.

“It also depends on the damage that crews come across.”