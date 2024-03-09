A popular cidery and distillery in Cobble Hill is closed this weekend because of a liquor sale to a minor.

In a mea culpa posted on their Facebook page, Merridale Cidery and Distillery says the ‘misstep’ occurred when a team member mistakenly sold a bottle of cider to a minor, who was part of a liquor board undercover operation.

Merridale says this is their first infringement since opening in 1990, and they are accepting the consequences of being closed for a week as punishment. The business will be able to reopen after March 12.

Merridale says they will be revising their procedures, doing staff training, and finishing some renovations during the closure.

The company’s products will still be available at select Island liquor stores.