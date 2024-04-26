The provincial government says they plan to make significant investments to support the growth of local communities and economies across Vancouver Island.

Minister of jobs, economic development, and innovation Brenda Bailey attended a media event at Ron Anderson and Sons in Chemainus today where she announced the government’s intention to provide close to f$5 million in funding towards six capital projects and four planning projects.

According to Bailey the projects will help local manufacturers contribute to local supply chains, grow, and diversify their operations through new product lines, new equipment, and new technology while creating new jobs.

Ron Anderson and Sons president and CEO Jack Downing says they’re excited to be receiving up to $2 million in funding and plan to use the money towards a project that will use automation and advanced manufacturing to diversify products.

“We are more than excited to be a recipient of the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund,” he says. “By expanding and modernizing our facility in Chemainus, we’re not only creating new local jobs, but increasing supply and accelerating installation, of much-needed wood frame housing across B.C., efficiently and in a sustainable manner.”

Along with Ron Anderson and Sons, GRT Holdings in Nanaimo will receive up to $735,000 and Aquila Cedar Products in Parksville will get up to $879,000.

The province says the fund will help create more than 1,100 jobs and protect close to 2,000 existing manufacturing jobs in the province.

Currently, the fund has committed up to $91 million to BC’s manufacturing sector, which the province says supports 81 organizations to expand and grow.