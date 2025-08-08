Nickelback will take the stage at the Laketown Amphitheatre this Saturday, and concertgoers should be aware of several traffic and safety measures in effect.

Youbou Road will be closed to non-local and exit traffic from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., with detours available through Lake Cowichan. Drivers are encouraged to use the designated drop-off zones on North Shore Road, where waiting is limited to five minutes.

Shuttle services will run from Victoria, Nanaimo, Duncan, and Lake Cowichan, with full schedules posted on the venue’s website.

On-site, the speed limit is 10 km/h, and personal ATVs, bikes, and golf carts are not permitted. Vehicles blocking access routes may be towed.

Pedestrians are reminded to use marked walkways, and all attendees are urged to arrive early and plan ahead for a smooth concert experience.

For more details, visit LaketownAmphitheatre.com. (Featured image courtesy of the Laketown Amphitheatre Facebook page)