Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live
type here...
Recreation
Less than 1 min.read

Traffic restrictions and safety measures in place for Nickelback at Laketown Amphitheatre

Scott Penfold
By Scott Penfold

Nickelback will take the stage at the Laketown Amphitheatre this Saturday, and concertgoers should be aware of several traffic and safety measures in effect.

Youbou Road will be closed to non-local and exit traffic from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., with detours available through Lake Cowichan. Drivers are encouraged to use the designated drop-off zones on North Shore Road, where waiting is limited to five minutes.

Shuttle services will run from Victoria, Nanaimo, Duncan, and Lake Cowichan, with full schedules posted on the venue’s website.

On-site, the speed limit is 10 km/h, and personal ATVs, bikes, and golf carts are not permitted. Vehicles blocking access routes may be towed.

Pedestrians are reminded to use marked walkways, and all attendees are urged to arrive early and plan ahead for a smooth concert experience.

For more details, visit LaketownAmphitheatre.com. (Featured image courtesy of the Laketown Amphitheatre Facebook page)

Scott Penfold
Scott Penfold

Continue Reading

cjsu Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Most British Columbians report seeing dangerous driving in school zones, survey finds

Provincial
A survey by the British Columbia Automobile Association finds most British Columbians have witnessed dangerous driving in school zones. 

B.C. housing starts decline in first half of 2025, bucking national trend

Provincial
Housing starts in British Columbia fell four per cent between January and July compared to the same period last year.

277 mandatory alcohol screenings issued by BC Highway Patrol over Sunfest, Nickelback weekends

RCMP
Many drivers enjoying concerts in Lake Cowichan were left saying this is how you remind me... not to drink and drive. 

B.C. tourism industry bracing for peak-season cancellations due to Air Canada strike

Provincial
Tourism operators in B.C. are bracing for a possible financial hit after the union representing about 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants defied a back-to-work order. 

IIO recommends no charges after pedestrians hit by off-duty RCMP officer

RCMP
The Independent Investigations Office is not recommending action against an off-duty RCMP officer driving a vehicle that hit two pedestrians in April.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

5380 Trans Canada Highway Duncan BC, V9L 6W4

Phone numbers

Studio: 250-746-4897
Office Phone: 250-746-0897

- Advertisement -

© 2025