The heat wave on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast has tied or broken some old temperature records.

Christy Climenhaga with Environment and Climate Change Canada says a ridge of high pressure has brought warmer than normal seasonal temperatures to areas of Eastern Vancouver Island and the South Coast

On Monday, she says the Duncan area reached 34.6 degrees, tying the previous record set on August 11 in 2014.

In Nanaimo, the temperature reached 35.3 degrees on Monday, breaking the old record for the day of 34.3 degrees.

The forecast calls for cooler temperatures beginning on Wednesday, with steady rain expected to begin Thursday night and through Friday, with showers on Saturday.