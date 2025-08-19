Tourism operators in B.C. are bracing for a possible financial hit after the union representing about 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants defied a back-to-work order.

Walt Judas, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of B.C. (TIABC), said the strike comes during the peak of tourism season in the province.

The organization represents close to 17,000 tourism-related businesses in B.C.

“No question this will have an impact,” said Judas.

He said it has generally been a strong year for tourism in B.C., as the Canada-U.S. trade dispute has prompted more Canadians to spend their vacations on home soil rather than south of the border.

But he has heard from members who are seeing cancelled bookings this month because customers can’t find other ways of getting to their destination.

Judas says smaller businesses and tour operators will be hit the hardest if the labour action drags on.

“Now is the time of year when [businesses] would generate the majority of their revenues that help sustain them for the rest of the year or the slower seasons,” he said.

Maureen Gordon, co-owner of Maple Leaf Adventures, which provides small-ship cruises along the B.C. and Alaskan coasts, said September is also a high season for her company.

“Our fingers are crossed that this will be resolved before then,” said Gordon.

She said she does not expect to lose revenue because the company’s tours are non-refundable, but some customers have had to change flights to reach departure locations.

Her company has been contacting customers to let them know about the strike so they can make alternate travel arrangements if needed.

All Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights have been grounded since Aug. 16 after the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) issued a 72-hour strike notice on behalf of flight attendants.

Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz and PAL Airlines are continuing to operate as normal.

The company estimates over half a million travellers have been impacted.

The federal government invoked section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to direct the Canada Industrial Relations Board to arbitrate the dispute.

CUPE said it will not order striking members back to work, prompting the federal labour relations board to declare the strike illegal.

“We’re going to stay strong,” CUPE national president Mark Hancock told reporters Monday. “If it means folks like me going to jail, so be it. If it means our union being fined, so be it.”

He said the solution needs to be found at the bargaining table.

The union’s main issues are wages and unpaid hours. Currently, flight attendants are only paid from when the aircraft doors close until they open at their destination.

Air Canada had urged the government to intervene, noting that Ottawa has previously stepped into rail, port and airline labour disputes.

Judas said that “as long as the parties are not at the table and negotiating in good faith,” TIABC supports binding arbitration to return workers to the job.

Picket lines remained at Vancouver International Airport and other major airports across the country Monday. The airport said Air Canada passengers should not come to the airport unless they have a confirmed flight.

Air Canada said passengers should check their flight’s status online. Those booked to travel before Aug. 22 can change their flight for free to a later date.

The airline said it will provide full refunds upon request for the unused portion of tickets purchased on or before Aug. 15 for travel with Air Canada or Air Canada Rouge between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21, 2025.