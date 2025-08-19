A survey by the British Columbia Automobile Association finds most British Columbians have witnessed dangerous driving in school zones.

BCAA said the survey was conducted among a representative sample of 800 adults in B.C. who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

It asked respondents to share the driving behaviours they saw most often in school zones during the 2024/25 school year.

BCAA said 91 per cent reported seeing people driving over the speed limit in school zones, while 84 per cent witnessed distracted driving.

Over 80 per cent of respondents said they saw drivers not stopping for students at marked crosswalks or pedestrian bump-outs in school zones.

“School zones are busy places throughout the school year, and especially in September as everyone gets used to their new schedules,” said BCAA road safety expert, Linda Lawlor, in a statement.

“That’s why it’s even more important for everyone to do their part by slowing down, staying focused and following the rules while driving to help keep everyone safe.”

Close to 59 per cent of parents and caregivers who responded said they were worried about seeing dangerous driving in school zones starting this September.

BCAA is reminding drivers standard school zone speed limit is 30 kilometres per hour between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days, unless otherwise posted.

It said when parents and caregivers are in the drop off area in a school zone, children should exit the car on the side closest to the sidewalk. It notes double parking is dangerous because it blocks visibility for other children and for drivers.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia said more than 50 children are injured in school and playground zones in B.C. each year.