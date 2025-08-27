The federal government announced funding on Wednesday to install more than 480 electric vehicle charging stations in British Columbia.

Federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson said the $22.7 million investment will go toward eight installation projects by BC Hydro, the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich.

Robertson said the chargers will be located in high-demand areas and busy highway corridors.

He made the announcement on behalf of Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson.

“Through these projects, we are delivering practical, on-the-ground solutions to improve EV charging availability for British Columbians,” said Hodgson in a statement. “Investments like this are how we build a cleaner, more secure and more competitive economy.”

The B.C. government said in May there were more than 5,000 charging stations across the province.

B.C. Hydro said it operates close to 700 charging ports at 148 sites in B.C., with plans to expand its network to 800 charging ports by next spring.