HomeOn AirMornings with Jason Hatton On Air Mornings with Jason Hatton FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Mornings with Jason Hatton Tune in every weekday mornings from 6a-10a Listen Now » - Advertisement - - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More On Air Middays with Chad Raill My Cowichan Valley Now Staff - Thursday, Mar. 31st, 2022 On Air Afternoons with Justis Doucet My Cowichan Valley Now Staff - Thursday, Mar. 31st, 2022 On Air Weekends with Nicholas Arnold My Cowichan Valley Now Staff - Thursday, Mar. 31st, 2022 Contests BC Outdoors Show Giveaway My Cowichan Valley Now Staff - Wednesday, Mar. 16th, 2022