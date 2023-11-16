Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists. Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations. The Bronx Arts Ensemble & Timothy Archambault · iTunes · Discogs Choctaw Diaries: I. Awakening to Spirit : 05:24 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Logan Staats · iTunes · Discogs Simple Man : 03:05 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Willie Dunn · iTunes · Discogs Son of the Sun : 03:45 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Yo-Yo Ma & Jeremy Dutcher · iTunes · Discogs Honor Song : 04:47 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) The Halluci Nation · iTunes · Discogs Electric Pow Wow Drum : 03:39 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Kelly Fraser · iTunes · Discogs Forgive Yourself : 03:53 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) League of Legends, Vo Williams & Boslen · iTunes · Discogs Coming Alive : 03:27 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Celeigh Cardinal · iTunes · Discogs The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) M Gangsta & TwinFlames · iTunes · Discogs Fire : 04:00 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) DJ Shub · iTunes · Discogs Shake Ya Bustle (feat. Hellnback) : 04:39 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Tom Jackson · iTunes · Discogs She's Not the One : 04:26 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Crystal Shawanda · iTunes · Discogs You Can Let Go : 03:34 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz · iTunes · Discogs My Swag : 04:06 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Wab Kinew · iTunes · Discogs Give It Up : 02:59 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)