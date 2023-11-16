Subscribe to Local News
Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.

Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.

Album Art
The Bronx Arts Ensemble & Timothy Archambault
Choctaw Diaries: I. Awakening to Spirit : 05:24· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Logan Staats
Simple Man : 03:05· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Willie Dunn
Son of the Sun : 03:45· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Yo-Yo Ma & Jeremy Dutcher
Honor Song : 04:47· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
The Halluci Nation
Electric Pow Wow Drum : 03:39· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Kelly Fraser
Forgive Yourself : 03:53· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
League of Legends, Vo Williams & Boslen
Coming Alive : 03:27· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Celeigh Cardinal
The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
M Gangsta & TwinFlames
Fire : 04:00· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
DJ Shub
Shake Ya Bustle (feat. Hellnback) : 04:39· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Tom Jackson
She's Not the One : 04:26· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Crystal Shawanda
You Can Let Go : 03:34· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz
My Swag : 04:06· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Wab Kinew
Give It Up : 02:59· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)

In The News

