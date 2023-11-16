Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.
Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.
The Bronx Arts Ensemble & Timothy Archambault
(preview :30s)
Choctaw Diaries: I. Awakening to Spirit : 05:24· iTunes · Discogs
Logan Staats (preview :30s)
Willie Dunn (preview :30s)
Yo-Yo Ma & Jeremy Dutcher (preview :30s)
The Halluci Nation (preview :30s)
Kelly Fraser (preview :30s)
League of Legends, Vo Williams & Boslen (preview :30s)
Celeigh Cardinal (preview :30s)
M Gangsta & TwinFlames (preview :30s)
DJ Shub (preview :30s)
Tom Jackson (preview :30s)
Crystal Shawanda (preview :30s)
HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz (preview :30s)
Wab Kinew (preview :30s)