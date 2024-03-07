Nicholas is a recent import from Ontario and like most Ontarians he thinks he’s the centre of the universe. Aside from being the charming voice that guides you through the weekend, Nicholas is also a part of the news staff at the station.

He loves covering local politics and following how decisions made at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels affect everyday life.

In his spare time, he enjoys sipping on a cool, crisp ginger ale, and watching some old Star Trek or Seinfeld reruns.

When that fails, he jams to the classics while admiring the latest Instagram post from his heartthrob, Camila Cabello.

If you see him out and about, it’ll likely be at the symphony, the rink for a hockey game, or a local establishment having a bite to eat.

And finally, to answer your question: Yes, he is as handsome as he sounds… and excellent at writing a short bio about himself.

Tune in to Middays with Nicholas from 10am-2pm