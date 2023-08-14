Update: August 14, 2021, at 3:19 p.m., Hullo Ferries has announced all of their sailings for the remainder of the day have been canceled due to strong wind warnings.

Today marks Hullo Ferries inaugural day taking passengers across the Georgia Straight to downtown Vancouver but delays due to weather have already forced the new company to cancel their morning sailings.

CEO Alastair Caddick says Hullo made the decision to cancel their early morning rides after strong winds and power outages caused concern for safety with the new service, and they will continue to monitor weather conditions.

“The city-wide power outages late last night caused a loss of power to the berth and to the vessels,” he says. “It is crucial to run an impact assessment impact across all our vessel systems to ensure the absolute safety and reliability of our operations.

“This need for this review led us to make an early morning decision to cancel departures from Nanaimo at 6 a.m. and Vancouver at 8 a.m.”

Hullo says due to weather they have canceled their morning sailings from Nanaimo and Vancouver which has led to 400 customers finding alternative means of transportation.