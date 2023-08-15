More delays are anticipated for Hullo Ferries as they continue to cancel their service another day.

This is the second-day service has been canceled after Environment Canada issued strong wind warnings early Monday morning, forcing Hullo to refund full-day fares to more than 400 passengers.

A media release Hullo from stated that they are planning to cancel Aug. 15 service to take a deliberate and measured approach to ensure long-term safety and reliability for future service.

Co-Founder Rupesh Amin says while Hullo regrets the decision to cancel, they will use it as an opportunity to learn and improve.

“Today’s conditions gave us better insight into several processes that we could better operationalize,” Amin says. “We are taking the time to do just that while keeping customer safety and well-being at the top of our mind.”

Hullo says they anticipate operations to be back up and running on Aug. 16., but with a revised launch schedule in place for the remainder of the month.

“A revised launch schedule will be in place through Aug. 30 that has sailings departing Nanaimo daily at 10:00 a.m., and 4:30 p.m.,” the release says. “Departures in Vancouver will run from 12:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.”

CEO Alastair Caddick says he appreciates how patient customers have been so far with the delays, and that they are continuing to work on a resolution to the problem at hand.

“We eagerly await the moment we can welcome you aboard, assuring a journey that melds safety with unparalleled service.”

Hullo says guests currently scheduled on the first and last sailings will be contacted for rescheduling and travel support.