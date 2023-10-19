A group of elected officials from across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will be joining a delegation as they bring forward solutions to key issues for residents to the legislature.

Sechelt mayor John Henderson says he will be joined by Powell River mayor Ron Wonzow and other municipal representatives. They will meet with provincial government ministers to bring action to issues around transportation, drinking water supply, community safety and housing.

“The Sunshine Coast faces serious challenges including transportation woes, a lack of drinking water supply, and the very real and growing community safety concerns,” he says. “It is time for action and most importantly, results.”

Woznow says transportation, and accessibility, around the Sunshine Coast is critical and he plans to offer the government a solution to help remedy the situation.

“I look forward to sharing with Rob Fleming the importance of reliable ferry service on the Sunshine Coast,” he says. “I also plan to offer a solution to him, and to BC Ferries, about how Powell River, Sechelt and Gibsons can assist training people interested in a career with BC Ferries.”

The delegation will head to Victoria on Oct. 23 and both mayors hope the meeting will force the province to react and address the growing issues.