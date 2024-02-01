The Marmot Recovery Foundation says there will be no proclamations too loud or holding marmots in the air, but “Van Isle” Violet is set to make a prediction.

With Groundhog Day 2024 around the corning, the Marmot Recovery Foundation says the three-year-old marmot also provides an important full-time job.

The foundation says she is a part of the captive breeding program, and plays a critical role in recovering her species’ population from the brink of extinction. They add she is just reaching adulthood, and still waiting to have her first litter of pups.

Her side job? Violet has been making Groundhog Day predictions for the last couple years. Her first prediction was made in 2022 for six more weeks of winter.

The foundation says it turned out to be very accurate and it was extremely wintery right into June that year. She made the same prediction last year, which also turned out to be accurate.

Be sure to stay tuned for Violet’s third prediction, tomorrow.