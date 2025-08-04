Subscribe to Local News

Cowichan Aquatic Centre - Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff
Municipality of North Cowichan
Cowichan Aquatic Centre upgrades save money, and remains environmentally sustainable

Significant improvements to the Cowichan Aquatic Centre have led to savings in energy costs and have had a positive impact on the environment. 

According to North Cowichan mayor Rob Douglas, over the past six months the facility has already saved $31,000 in energy costs and reduced more than 260 tonnes of carbon dioxide.  

“The facility has made significant strides in energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship,” he says. “Through the implementation of advanced automation strategies, staff have optimized the existing heating and cooling infrastructure, particularly the previously underutilized water-to-water heat pumps.” 

As the municipality advances further into improving the Aquatic Centre, Douglas says they plan to install more energy efficient equipment to enhance the infrastructure of the centre. 

“The Cowichan Aquatic Centre will continue its commitment to sustainability,” he says. “This fall, high efficiency condensing boilers will be installed to enhance the heating system’s performance and reliability. 

“This will ensure the centre remains cost-effective, environmentally responsible, and a community-focused facility for years to come.” 

Justin Baumgardner is a local reporter in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, and is based in Duncan.

