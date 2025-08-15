Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live
type here...
Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue assist in rescue near Port Alberni.
Members of Cowichan SAR assist Port Alberni SAR conduct a rescue. Photo courtesy of Cowichan Search and Rescue.
Community
1 min.read

Cowichan SAR and local brewery team up to raise money for new search and rescue facility

Mike Patterson
By Mike Patterson

Cowichan Search and Rescue is working with a local brewery to raise money to build a new search and rescue building in North Cowichan.

Jamie Tudway-Cains of Cowichan SAR says they’ve teamed up with Deadhead Brew Co. to produce a beer, with partial proceeds from the sale going to the team.

“Over the last couple months I’ve been working with Jay (Barber) and the crew down at Deadhead Brewing in Duncan to come up with a beer label where a portion of all sales will go directly to Cowichan Search and Rescue.”

He says the new brand will be introduced at an event on the afternoon of August 23, at the Deadhead Brewery.

Meantime, he says they are continuing to work with fund raising partner, Rotary Club.

“The relationship with Rotary is great and we have a couple events coming up in the very near future that you’ll be hearing about on our social media pretty soon.”

Cowichan Valley Search and Rescue wants to raise up to 2.5 million dollars to build a larger facility with drive through bays to park vehicles and trailers, which will allow them to respond to call-outs more quickly.

The plan also includes a larger classroom for training, and more space for drying wet equipment after a rescue.

Mike Patterson
Mike Patterson
News Director

Continue Reading

cjsu Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Most British Columbians report seeing dangerous driving in school zones, survey finds

Provincial
A survey by the British Columbia Automobile Association finds most British Columbians have witnessed dangerous driving in school zones. 

B.C. housing starts decline in first half of 2025, bucking national trend

Provincial
Housing starts in British Columbia fell four per cent between January and July compared to the same period last year.

277 mandatory alcohol screenings issued by BC Highway Patrol over Sunfest, Nickelback weekends

RCMP
Many drivers enjoying concerts in Lake Cowichan were left saying this is how you remind me... not to drink and drive. 

B.C. tourism industry bracing for peak-season cancellations due to Air Canada strike

Provincial
Tourism operators in B.C. are bracing for a possible financial hit after the union representing about 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants defied a back-to-work order. 

IIO recommends no charges after pedestrians hit by off-duty RCMP officer

RCMP
The Independent Investigations Office is not recommending action against an off-duty RCMP officer driving a vehicle that hit two pedestrians in April.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

5380 Trans Canada Highway Duncan BC, V9L 6W4

Phone numbers

Studio: 250-746-4897
Office Phone: 250-746-0897

- Advertisement -

© 2025