Cowichan Search and Rescue is working with a local brewery to raise money to build a new search and rescue building in North Cowichan.

Jamie Tudway-Cains of Cowichan SAR says they’ve teamed up with Deadhead Brew Co. to produce a beer, with partial proceeds from the sale going to the team.

“Over the last couple months I’ve been working with Jay (Barber) and the crew down at Deadhead Brewing in Duncan to come up with a beer label where a portion of all sales will go directly to Cowichan Search and Rescue.”

He says the new brand will be introduced at an event on the afternoon of August 23, at the Deadhead Brewery.

Meantime, he says they are continuing to work with fund raising partner, Rotary Club.

“The relationship with Rotary is great and we have a couple events coming up in the very near future that you’ll be hearing about on our social media pretty soon.”

Cowichan Valley Search and Rescue wants to raise up to 2.5 million dollars to build a larger facility with drive through bays to park vehicles and trailers, which will allow them to respond to call-outs more quickly.

The plan also includes a larger classroom for training, and more space for drying wet equipment after a rescue.