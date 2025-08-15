The Independent Investigations Office is not recommending action against an off-duty RCMP officer driving a vehicle that hit two pedestrians in April.

The IIO says the pedestrians suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries but determined the officer did not commit a driving offence.

The investigator says it wasn’t “reasonably foreseeable that two pedestrians would suddenly appear in the middle of the highway in the early hours of the morning,” and poor lighting and dark clothing made it exceptionally difficult to see them.

The accident happened on April 10 at approximately 6 am as the officer was northbound on Highway-1 between James and Beverly Streets.

Witnesses told investigators the officer was driving close to the speed limit and the IIO found no evidence to suggest reckless operation of the vehicle.

The location was dark and surveillance video from a nearby business showed the pedestrians crossing the highway at a spot where there was no crosswalk.

The IIO report concludes there were no reasonable grounds to believe the off-duty officer had committed an offense and the matter will not be referred to Crown Prosecutors for consideration of charges.