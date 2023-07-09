Island Health is looking to build three new long-term care facilities on the Island, with Nanaimo and Campbell River as potential locations.

It’s now looking for vendors to design and build them.

One facility is already approved for Colwood, it will be three stories with 306 beds in several buildings. In a notice posted for vendors, Island Health says the second facility will be similar to Colwood, and the third will provide similar services in half the building area.

Last May the Comox-Strathcona hospital district approved cost-sharing with Island Health for a new long-term care facility in Campbell River.

The Nanaimo hospital district has also expressed interest.

The Colwood facility will cost $224 million, budgets have not yet been prepared for the other two.