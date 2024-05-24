Hey! Thanks for finding my donation page!

My name is Nicholas Arnold and I’m participating in the Cops for Cancer – Tour de Rock. It’s an event that’s been running since 1997 in which local police agencies and emergency service personnel will ride 1200km from one end of Vancouver Island to the other – all to support local children and families living with cancer and beyond.

No, I’m not a cop or a paramedic or a firefighter, simply a guy who has a radio show and legs that he wants to put to use. I am relatively new to the Island, just having moved here in 2021, but I saw all of the great work that Tour had done in the Cowichan Valley last year and knew it was something I wanted to get involved with.

I want to give a quick shout out to my workplace 89.7 Sun FM in Duncan and Vista Radio for letting me do this because it will require a lot of accommodation on their part, but they were instantly on board when I told them this was something I wanted to do.

The training is often and the peddling can be hard, but it’s already been an incredible journey. If you’re on this page shopping around through riders to see which one you should support, just know that there’s not a single bad choice. This team is loaded with incredible individuals and ultimately the money goes to the same noble cause.

Your money will support the Canadian Cancer Society in fuelling new pediatric cancer research discoveries and sending 600 kids each year to Camp Good times, a medically-supervised recreation experience for children and teens affected by cancer and their families. In their darkest hour, the camp is a beacon of hope and a haven from the stresses of their situation.

Please make a donation on my and the team’s behalf and help us reach our fundraising goal! Donating online is secure and it saves the Canadian Cancer Society money by reducing administrative costs. You’ll automatically be emailed your tax receipt.

One child with cancer is one child too many. Nothing big gets solved by one person or one organization. To take on cancer, it takes every one of us.