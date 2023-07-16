All the teams in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League support a move to Junior A.

Earlier this week the league applied to BC Hockey to reclassify from Junior B to Junior A, in response to the BC Hockey League going independent from Hockey Canada this spring. BC Hockey says the change was to allow for closer ties with the US college hockey program, and to give young players more choice.

However, the VIJHL says the change leaves a gap in junior hockey programming in BC, and that going Junior A will offer home-grown players more local opportunities.

All 11 teams in the Vancouver league support the change. BC Hockey will review the league’s request this week.