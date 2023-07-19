As an ongoing strike continues to paralyze shipping at the Vancouver Port, Premier David Eby says the solution will be made in BC.

During a press conference in Campbell River today Eby says the striking union and the port employers need to get back to the bargaining table.

He says BC is not looking to the federal government for a solution.

A short and immediate-term solution is not federal legislation and counting on the minority parliament in Ottawa to step in,” he says. “The parties need to accept the responsibility that they have on both sides, to come to the table in good faith and solve this for all Canadians quickly.”

Nearly 74-hundred longshoremen are on the picket lines at BC ports. The shutdown is costing the Canadian economy 500-million dollars a day in lost imports and exports.

The union rejected a deal proposed by a federal mediator last week, saying it did not meet the needs of its members.