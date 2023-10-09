BC Premier David Eby has released a statement for Thanksgiving Day.

“Today, people in British Columbia and throughout Canada will gather with family, friends and neighbours to celebrate Thanksgiving,” says Eby. “This is a time to give thanks for the fall harvest, the blessing of the past year, and a time to give back to our communities.”

The Premier says he’s thankful for his family, as well as BC’s wildfire personnel who helped support the province’s worst season on record.

“This year, I’m particularly grateful for my wife and kids, who have been an endless source of love and support in my first year as premier, and for the wildfire personnel who have worked tirelessly to protect our province during our worst wildfire season on record,” says Eby. “Our hearts are with the families of the six B.C. firefighters who lost their lives this season and everyone who is missing a loved one around the dinner table this year.”

He says he’s aware many are dealing with hardship and affirmed that his government is committed to addressing the challenges that many face.

- Advertisement -

“B.C. is a great place to live, but global inflation and high interest rates have put a lot of pressure on people here and around the world,” he says. “I want to thank all the community organizations that are hosting Thanksgiving dinners this weekend, and everyone who has volunteered in a community kitchen or donated to a food bank […]

“Thank you to everyone who is making B.C. a better place for others, and happy Thanksgiving to all who are celebrating.”