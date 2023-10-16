A high streamflow advisory has been issued for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and Howe Sound.

BC’s River Forecast Centre says a series of Pacific storms is expected to impact coastal British Columbia over the early part of this week.

“Currently this is forecast to be in areas around west Vancouver Island from Tofino north to Gold River, however this could shift,” reads the advisory. “Lesser amounts are forecast in other areas. Temperatures are expected to warm during this period, however there is limited snowpack available to add to runoff.”

They’re projecting 100-200 millimeters (mm) of rain in that region, and about half that amount (50-100 mm) in other areas.

“Current hydrologic modelling is indicating the potential for flows in the 2-year to 5-year return period level,” says the advisory. “Current forecasting is suggesting that flows are expected to be highest on West Vancouver Island, however this could shift if higher than forecasted rainfall occurs in other areas.”

This advisory means that river levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.