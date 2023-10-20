Lake Cowichan’s wastewater upgrade infrastructure project is now in its final phase.

It comes because of a $10 million boost in funding from all three levels of government. That’s made up of just over $4 million from the federal government, $3.3 million from the province, and $2.7 million from the Town of Lake Cowichan.

The funding will support the expansion of the wastewater treatment facility, enhancements in lagoon aeration, and the implementation of phosphorus removal and disinfection processes.

Infrastructure Canada says all of these upgrades are essential for ensuring strict compliance with water quality standards in order to protect the environment and the well-being of the community.

Lake Cowichan Mayor Tim McGonigle says this upgrade will go a long way.

“On behalf of myself, my fellow Councillors, and the citizens of Lake Cowichan, we are grateful for the grant funding announcement today to complete our Sewer Treatment plant upgrades,” says McGonigle. “I wish to thank previous Mayors and Councillors for their previous efforts to secure the funding as well. This will go a long way to provide the wastewater infrastructure upgrades needed to support the growth of our community and that of our neigbouring Ts’uubaa-asatx First Nation.”

No timeline was given for the completion of the project.