This weekend a very different type of exposition is happening in the valley and the whole aim is to showcase what’s being done to tackle climate change.

Chris Ralston is the project lead for the Cowichan Climate Solutions Expo and he hopes that people who attend will be inspired to come up with their own solutions.

“Hopefully they go away with some inspiration to take action, and that action could be around the house. Like, let’s get some better insulation in the house. Or it could inspire someone to volunteer with a nonprofit,” said Ralston.

20 exhibitors from the private sector and nonprofits will be on hand to talk to the public about projects around the valley.

The expo is free, kid friendly and will have food trucks on hand for attendees to grab a bite to eat.

Ralston says they wanted to make the event approachable for everyone.

“You know this is different than a conference. The attendees will get to interact with all the exhibitors, so they’ll get to learn about different initiatives that are going on around the valley and then they can ask questions,”

The expo kicks off this Saturday May 25th at 10 am and will run until 4 pm at the Hub at Cowichan Station.