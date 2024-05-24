Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastVirtual salmon farm tour open to all along with live Q&A
Island & Coast

Virtual salmon farm tour open to all along with live Q&A

By Grant Warkentin
A fish health technician inspects a farmed salmon for sea lice. Photo by Grant Warkentin / Vista Staff

If you’ve always wanted to see a salmon farm for yourself, the BC Salmon Farmers are hosting a live virtual tour early next month.

The association is hosting a web-based seminar featuring fish health and feed experts, an Indigenous farmer, and representatives from the Global Seafood Alliance on June 4. They will also be joined by representatives from the Young Salmon Farmers of BC.

The discussion will focus on responsible salmon farming in BC, and will include a real-time look at an active farm site via Internet link. There will also be time at the end for a live question-and-answer session.

Visit the official link to register and sign up, there’s no cost and it’s open to all.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM