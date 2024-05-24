If you’ve always wanted to see a salmon farm for yourself, the BC Salmon Farmers are hosting a live virtual tour early next month.

The association is hosting a web-based seminar featuring fish health and feed experts, an Indigenous farmer, and representatives from the Global Seafood Alliance on June 4. They will also be joined by representatives from the Young Salmon Farmers of BC.

The discussion will focus on responsible salmon farming in BC, and will include a real-time look at an active farm site via Internet link. There will also be time at the end for a live question-and-answer session.

Visit the official link to register and sign up, there’s no cost and it’s open to all.