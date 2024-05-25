The provincial government is starting consultation, aiming to make psychotherapy a regulated health profession in BC.

In a release, they say that psychotherapy is used to treat people with mental health conditions, disorders, and psychological problems. The consultation’s goal is to not only increase patient safety but also create more consistent care delivery for people needing mental health support.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix says taking care of our mental health is as important as our physical health.

“By moving ahead on this consultation, we are ensuring that those who offer psychotherapy and those clinical counsellors who focus on treating mental-health conditions are recognized as health-care providers, as well as making sure they provide safe care to patients,” said Dix.

They say the process would last for a month, followed by a decision on formal regulation of psychotherapy. If the practice becomes regulated, they will need to regulate professionals under a college, which requires specific regulations, and scope of practice, among other steps.

To learn more, click here.